Vehicle, heating fuels up in New Brunswick on Thursday

The Energy and Utilities Board raised the price of vehicle and heating fuels in New Brunswick overnight.

A litre of regular self-serve gasoline is up 1.7 cents to a new maximum price of $1.022, while diesel is up 1.3 cents to a sit at a top price of $1.108/L.

Furnace oil is up 1.3 cents to sit at a maximum retail price of $0.946/L, with the price of a litre of propane higher by 9 tenths of a cent at $0.982.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.