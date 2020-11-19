Vehicle, heating fuels up in New Brunswick Thursday

The cost of fueling a vehicle or heating a home is more expensive in New Brunswick Thursday after the Energy and Utilities Board made their weekly price resent overnight.

A litre of self-serve gasoline is up six tenths of a cent to a new maximum of $0.981, while diesel is up 1.6 cents to a new maximum price of $1.05/L.

Furnace Oil is up 1.5 cents a litre to $0.889, while propane is four tenths of a cent more expensive at $0.969/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.