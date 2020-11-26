Vehicle, heating fuels up in New Brunswick Thursday

It costs a little bit more to run a vehicle or heat a home in New Brunswick Thursday after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) reset fuel prices overnight.

A litre of self-serve gasoline is up one full cent to a new maximum of $0.991, with diesel up 1.3 cents to a new top price of $1.063/L.

The maximum price for a litre of furnace oil is up 1.4 cents to $0.903, while propane was up one tenth of a cent to a new maximum of $0.970/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.