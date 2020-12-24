Vehicle, heating fuels up in New Brunswick Thursday

It costs more to fill a vehicle or heat a home in New Brunswick on Thursday after the Energy and Utilities Board made its weekly price reset overnight.

A litre of regular self-serve gasoline is up 2.5 cents to a new maximum of price of $1.047, while diesel is up 2.3 cents to a new top price of $1.131/L.

Furnace oil is 2.3 cents a litre more expensive at $0.969 while propane is up five tenths of a cent to a top price of $0.987/L.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.