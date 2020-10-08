VIA Rail suspends 'The Ocean' run indefinitely

VIA Rail says it's putting its Halifax to Montreal run on ice indefinitely.

VIA announced in the spring it was suspending the 'Ocean' run until November due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The run includes stops in Bathurst and Campbellton.

With the colder months approaching as well as the duration of trips and close proximity between employees and passengers, the company says current sanitary conditions don't allow for a safe service offering.

In a statement on its website, VIA says it will keep working on a plan to restore its long-distance routes while taking into account health measures in the various provinces in which it operates.