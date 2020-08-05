Victims of Don Meredith say Senate compensation process 'totally unacceptable'

Two women who worked for former senator Don Meredith say the independent process established by the Senate to determine compensation for Meredith's harassment victims is "totally unacceptable'' and is re-victimizing them.

The two women spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity together with their lawyer, Brian Mitchell.

They say they feel they're being bullied by the Senate into taking part in a compensation process they believe is unfair and opaque.

Former Quebec appeals court judge Louise Otis has been hired as an independent evaluator and has been tasked to speak with former employees in Meredith's office and review all materials from two previous investigations into his conduct, including one completed a year ago by the Senate ethics officer.

That lengthy probe found Meredith repeatedly harassed and sexually harassed multiple employees, including with bullying, intimidation, kissing and touching.

Those participating in Otis's evaluation are not allowed to use lawyers, their legal costs won't be covered and Otis' final decisions on compensation will not be binding on the Senate _ terms the two challenging the process say are unacceptable and they are refusing to participate.



(With files from Teresa Wright/The Canadian Press)<