Village of Petit-Rocher and wharf admin. call on feds to finish what they started



Patience is wearing thin when it comes to an unfinished improvement project at the Petit-Rocher Wharf.

The federal project was announced in 2015 and was to include dredging, a floating dock, and a parking extension.

It got underway in 2017 but the Village and the organization that runs the wharf say it was never completed.

In a media release this week the wharf's administration says a cell built to contain sediment from dredging near the wharf remains uncapped and continues to leak into the bay.

The statement also says the cell has become a dumping ground for dredge sediment from wharfs across the region.

In addition to being an important piece of infrastructure for the local fishing industry, the Village says the wharf is also one of its key tourist attractions.

Mayor Luc Desjardins says the way his village is being treated completely unacceptable and is calling on Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier to find a solution.

Cormier tells the Northern Light the project was mismanaged since the beginning.

He says what was promised to Petit-Rocher hasn't been delivered and that he's committed to making it right.

(with files form the Northern Light)