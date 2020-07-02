Violence victims can end leases early in New Brunswick

Government says changes to the Residential Tenancies Act that allow victims of domestic, intimate partner or sexual violence and stalking to end their leases early are now in effect.

A release states those with fixed term or year-to-year leases are able to give one month's notice to opt out of their lease, rather than the current 3\three months or specified notice period.

For a tenant to qualify for early termination of a lease, one of the following must be provided to the landlord:

- an emergency intervention order;

- an order of the court;

- a Third Party Declaration provided by a system contact with the victim (e.g. peace officers, victims services coordinators, domestic violence outreach workers, crisis intervention or support worker, or indigenous chief or elder)

These legislative changes are designed to eliminate one of the financial barriers that prevent some victims of violence from leaving an abusive situation.