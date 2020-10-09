Visits to Campbellton Regional Hospital restricted amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Zone 5

Visits to the Campbellton Regional Hospital are temporarily restricted following a rash of COVID-19 cases in the region over the past 48 hours.

Vitalite Health Network says one designated visitor per patient will be permitted to the Obstetric, Pediatric and Palliative Care units only.

Patients receiving medical assistance in dying will be able to have two designated visitors, though they must visit one at a time, unless a visitor needs assistance in their visit, while visits in all other areas of the hospital are prohibited.

Further, Vitalite says blood collection at the St. Joseph Community Health Centre in Dalhousie is closed until further notice, and the Walk-In-Clinic and Collaborative Practice are closed Monday as a result of the spike in cases.

Patients whose ambulatory care services have been impacted will be contacted to have their appointments rescheduled or redirected to the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

On Friday, New Brunswick Public Health re-imposed the Orange Phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan on Zone 5, the Campbellton Region, following the identification of 13 positive cases of COVID-19 in the region in a 48-hour period.