Vitalité Health Network announces reduction in patient services

The Vitalité Health Network is reducing elective, non-urgent patient services in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Surgery services, outpatient clinics, phlebotomy and diagnostic imaging services will remain open, but urgent cases will be prioritized.

The health network says only essential and urgent tests will be performed, until further notice.

They say that all patients who were to receive elective procedures have already been contacted and inform of the cancellation of their appointment.

Patients are urged to contact Tele-Care 811 services or a family physician if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

From there, they may be referred to one of the screening clinics established in each of the Network's zones: Beauséjour, Northwest, Restigouche, Acadie-Bathurst.