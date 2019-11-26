Vitalité Health Network announces resumption of some services in Campbellton

Ambulatory services and day surgeries are resuming at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

The Vitalité Health Network says in a news release that outpatient clinics and day surgeries that do not require hospitalization will be provided once again beginning on Wednesday.

A number of measures were announced last week to deal with overcrowding at the hospital, including moving several patients into home or special care facilities, while others were willing to transfer to hospital in Edmundston.

Network President and CEO Gilles Lanteigne says the measures announced last week are beginning to pay off, with the number of overflow patients has decreasing significantly.

The temporary measures will remain in effect until Friday, with the Obstetric-Gynecology Unit and Surgical Suite remaining closed.

No new admissions are being accepted until further notice, physicians iare not allowed to do any direct admissions, and ambulances could be diverted to other hospital facilities.

The emergency department remains open.