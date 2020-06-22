Vitalite Health Network asks health workers in other parts of NB to work in Campbellton, Bathurst

A shortage of health care workers due to COVID-19 in the Bathurst and Campbellton regions has prompted the Vitalite Health Network to look to other parts of New Brunswick for help.

CEO Gilles Lanteigen tells our news the network has asked health care workers from other parts of the province to volunteer for shifts in the two regions should the shortage persist.

Several services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital have been suspended due to the pandemic and Lanteigne says non-emergency cases and suspected COVID-19 patients are being transferred to the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst.