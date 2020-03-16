Vitalite Health Network bans patient visits as precaution against spread of COVID-19

The Vitalite Health Network has banned patient visits in all of its facilities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The ban applies to all units except for Palliative Care, Obstetrics and Pediatrics.

In those units, only one designated immediate family member or care partner will be permitted to visit.

Meanwhile, the Network is reminding people with COVID-19-like symptoms to avoid going to emergency rooms.

It says it's imperative that anyone with a cough, fever, or breathing difficulties to call Tele-Care(811) or their family physician.

