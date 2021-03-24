Vitalite Health Network bans visits, scales back some services in Zone-4 Edmundston Region

As the Edmundston Health Zone continues to grapple with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the Vitalite Health Network is scaling back some services in that region.

The network says visits are suspended at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, Grand Falls General Hospital, and Hotel-Dieu-Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin.

President and CEO Dr. France Desrosier says the ban aims to limit the circulation of people in the network's facilities as well as prevent the spread of the virus.

Some exceptions to the visiting ban include obstetric, pediatrics and intensive care units, as well as patients receiving medical assistance in dying.

The network says there will also be a temporary reduction in some ambulatory care services.

Patients in the Zone 4 area are asked to present for their hospital appointments and that it will contact patients directly affected to postpone their appointments.

The health authority says Emergency departments remain open but urges those who do not require urgent care to make an appointment with their family doctor or nurse practitioner, consult with their community pharmacist, visit a walk-in clinic, or call Tele-Care(811).

