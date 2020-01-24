Vitalite Health Network calls for on-line help for those waiting to see mental health professionals

The Vitalite Health Network is calling for on-line support for New Brunswickers who are sometimes forced to wait months before seeing mental health professionals.

Network vice-president of mental health Jacques Duclos tells CBC people on the waiting list need better access help.

Duclos says the province is considering an on-line tool to cut down on the waiting for those needed mental health services.

The Department of Health says it's exploring the option, but would confirm such an app would be implemented.

(with files from CBC)