Vitalite Health Network confirms four employees test positive for COVID-19

The Vitalite Health Network confirms four of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Network's Thomas Lizotte says, in all four cases, the workers were clinical staff, although he didn't reveal where in the province or at which facilities they worked.



He says the workers have been isolated and everyone who came into contact with them have already been notified.

Of the approximately 350 tests for the virus, Lizotte says these four cases were the only to test positive.