Vitalité Health Network expresses concerns about COVID-19 situation in Edmundston

The President and CEO of Vitalité Health Network says the Edmundston Regional Hospital will soon reach its maximum capacity in terms of patients requiring acute care.

In a news release on Saturday, Dr. France Desrosiers says all available resources to provide safe health care during an emergency will be depleted and the transfer of patients to other facilities is imminent.

She says, "The evolution of the variant and its atypical behaviours are creating problems that exceed the pessimistic projections that had been made for that region."

Vitalité Health Network is reminding those who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help protect their community against the virus and its new variants.