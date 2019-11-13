Vitalité Health Network looks for input on strategic plan

The Vitalité Health Network is asking for public input on its 2020-2023 Strategic Plan.

In a release, the Health Network says its Board of Directors will be holding public consultations until November 22 for input on its strategic plan, which is designed to redefine the organizations priorities over the next three years.

The objective is to revise the organization's mission, vision and values and identify its major strategic priorities.

The Health Network says people, municipalities and organizations within the network's territory, which includes the Acadie-Bathurst, Restigouche, Northwest and Beauséjour regions, are being asked for their input on the direction the Network must take in designing its new 2020-2023 strategic plan.

The public can access an online questionnaire posted on the Network's website.

Vitalité says the public consultation process will also include targeted interviews with a number of partners, both internally and externally, and all responses will remain confidential.