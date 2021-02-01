Vitalite Health Network opens COVID-19 screening clinics in Shediac, Lameque

There are two new spots in the province to get screened for COVID-19.

The Vitalite Health Network announced Monday that it has opened COVID-19 screening clinics in Lameque and Shediac.

The network says the clinics, located at the Shediac Regional Medical Centre and the Lameque Hospital and Community Health Centre have been set up to facilitate and increase access to COVID-19 screening.

Services at the clinics are by appointment only.

Those requiring their services can fill out a form online or call Tele-Care(811).

