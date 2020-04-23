Vitalite Health Network President & CEO to retire in October

The Vitalite Health Network's President and CEO is calling it quits after more than forty years in the health-care field.

Michelyne Paulin, chair of the network's Board of Directors, says Gilles Lanteigne will retire from his position effective October 20th.

Lanteigne's contract is up in August and he has decided not to seek another term.

Paulin says he will remain in office until October to allow for the recruitment and appointment of a new President & CEO.

Lanteigne was appointed back in 2015 and Paulin says his service to the Network has been exemplary and has allowed it to improve its governance system.