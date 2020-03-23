Vitalite Health Network recalling retired workers to help address COVID-19 pandemic

The Vitalite Health Network continues its efforts to deal with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

President and CEO Gilles Lanteigne says the network is recalling retired doctors and other retired employees to pitch in.

The retired workers are asked to contact the network's Human Resources as soon as possible.

Lanteigne reminds the public that patient visits are prohibited in all the network's facilities with the exception of palliative care, pediatrics, and obstetrics where only one immediate family member or designated care partner is allowed to visit.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus and protect patients and staff, Lanteigne says access to all hospitals is now strictly monitored.

He says access points are controlled and that members of the public are required to justify the reason for their visit before being granted access.

Employees are no longer permitted to use main entrances in hospitals.



Patient services deemed nonessential are suspended with a list available on the network's website.

Meanwhile, the network says employers are being told not to send employees to emergency rooms for sick leave or a return to work but should instead be referred to their family physician, while employees who are sick or have COVID-19-like symptoms should contact their family physician or Tele-Care 811 services.

Lanteigne also reminds the public that measures like isolation and social distancing are no longer voluntary and are now a requirement.

He says everyone's safety is at stake and that people must comply with the measures regardless of age or health status.