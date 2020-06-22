Vitalite Health Network rejects allegations it's not doing enough to protect staff from COVID-19

The Vitalite Health Network says it's following both national and provincial Public Health protocols in an effort to help protect its staff from COVID-19.

This after several health care workers and Campbelleton's mayor alleged the network wasn't doing enough to protect its workers at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

Network CEO Gilles Lanteigne tells our news room that staff are asked to self-assess ahead of each shift and to self-isolate at home should any symptoms develop.

Lanteigne says all staff are required to wear a surgical mask and to keep their hands clean.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Lanteigne says the network has followed all Public Health directives for the use of personal protective equipment for staff.

He also says there is an adequate supply of PPE like gloves, gowns, masks, and eye protection.

As for hair and foot-coverings, Lanteigne says those are not part of the recommended national or provincial standards.

He adds they're not even recommended by the Network's own infectious disease specialist and may cause more harm than good because they could actually contribute to spreading the virus and create a false sense of security

Lanteigne insists the Network is confident in, and totally committed to providing a safe environment for staff and patients.