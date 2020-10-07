Vitalite Health Network reports $7.5M surplus

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a surplus for the Vitalite Health Network.

The network reported a $7.5 million operating surplus for the 2020-21 fiscal year this week.

It attributes the surplus to a slowdown in regular activities during the pandemic which resulted in an $11 million reduction in expenses.

The network pegs costs related to COVID-19 at approximately $4.6 million including salaries, benefits, medications and medical and surgical supplies.