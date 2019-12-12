Vitalite Health Network reports surplus for first six months of 2019-2020 fiscal year

The Vitalite Health Network is reporting a surplus for the first six months of the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

At its board of directors meeting in Edmundston earlier this week the network reported a $1.09 million operating surplus for the period running April 1st to September 30th.

The health authority says the surplus is mainly a result of lower-than-expected salary costs.

It also reported it has submitted a funding request to New Brunswick's health department for $8.8 million for major equipment purchases, as well as $9.83 million for infrastructure improvement projects.

