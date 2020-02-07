Vitalite Health Network: Restigouche Hospital Centre continues to improve following Ombud's report



The Vitalite Health Network says several improvements have been made at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton since last year's scathing report by New Brunswick's Ombud.

The report showed a number of patients had been assaulted by some of the facility's staff.

CEO Gilles Lanteigne says there have been no such incidents since the report was released and that there are several safeguards now in place to ensure patient and worker safety.

Lanteigne says staffing the facility continues to be a challenge but notes vacancies have fallen from 92 to 62 over the past 12 months.

(with files from the Tribune)