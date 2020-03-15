Vitalité Health Network restricts patient visits

The Vitalité Health Network is restricting visitor access to patients to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A release says visits are limited to a maximum of two immediate family members or designated care partners per patient.

The limits are in effect for all hospitals in the network, effective immediately, and is in place until further notice.

Vitalité Health Network is also asking the publis to avoid emergency rooms in the event of symptoms similar to COVID-19.

The release states anyone with a cough, fever, or difficulty breathing should call Tele-Care at 811.