Vitalite Health Network says Campbellton hospital ER remains open despite bed shortage

The Vitalite Health Network says the Emergency Department at the Campbellton Regiona Hospital is still open, but the heath authority is urging people to use the ER wisely.

Last week the hospital implemented emergency measures to deal with the bed shortage which include not accepting any new admissions, redirecting ambulances to other health facilities and temporarily its closing surgical and obstetrics units.

Hospital management says the shortage is mainly due to beds being taken up by patients requiring long-term care, mostly the elderly who are waiting for space in nursing homes.