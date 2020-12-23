Vitalite Health Network says medical masks now required in all facilities, no exemptions

If you plan on visiting any of the Vitalite Health Network's facilities, you're going to have to wear a mask, no exceptions.

The Network says medical masks are now mandatory for patients and visitors entering its facilities, with the exception of children under the age of two.

It says the new rules aim to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, and staff, as well as to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Upon entry, people will be asked to remove their face covering and pub on a medical mast provided by the Network.

The Network says strict hand hygiene rules have also been implemented and must be followed.

It says there are no exemptions from the new mask rules.