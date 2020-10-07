Vitalite Health Network seeks name change

The Vitalite Health Network wants to change its name to better reflect its vision.

The network's board of directors adopted a motion on Monday to change the name to 'Vitalite University Health Network/Reseau de Sante Universitaire Vitalite '.

The board says the change is consistent with its vision of developing its university and research mission to strengthen its organizational culture of continuous quality improvement.

The resolution still needs approval by New Brunswick's Health Department.