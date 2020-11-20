Vitalite Health Network tightens restrictions at Moncton-area hospital facilities

The Vitalite Health Network says the Zone 1 Moncton Region's return to the more rigorous Orange Phase of recovery has resulted in a heightened alert level and suspensions of visits at hospital facilities in that area.

As of Friday, only one visitor per patient will be permitted in Obstetric, Pediatrics, and Intensive Care units while Palliative Care and end-of-life patients will be allowed two visitors.

Non-urgent medical interventions and elective surgeries will still take place for now, but could be reduced temporarily as the local pandemic situation evolves.

Acting President and CEO Gisele Beaulieu says the situation is being carefully monitored and the network is prepared to adjust service delivery if need by.

The network says emergency departments are open, but urges those with non-urgent conditions to make an appointment with their family doctor or nurse practitioner, visit a walk-in clinic, or call Tele-Care(811).

Four health care workers in the Moncton region are presently in preventative isolation due to a high-risk exposure to COVID-19.

