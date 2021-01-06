Vitalite Health Network tightens visitor restrictions amid surging COVID-19 cases

With New Brunswick back in the Orange level of its COVID-19 recovery plan, the Vitalite Health Network is tightening visitor restrictions at its hospital facilities.

As of Wednesday, visits are banned in all of the network's facilities.

There are some exceptions for obstetric, paediatric, ICU, and palliative care units.

Non-urgent medical interventions and elective surgeries will take place, however the network says they may be reduced depending on the pandemic situation.

The health authority says people should still show up to their scheduled appointment unless they've been contacted to reschedule.

Those requiring non-urgent medical care asked to avoid emergency departments and to make an appointment with their family doctor or nurse practitioner, contact their community pharmacist, visit a walk-in clinic, or call Tele-Care(811).

