Vitalite Health Network tightens visitor restrictions for facilities in Red Level zones

The Vitalite Health Network is tightening restrictions at its facilities in the Moncton and Edmundston regions following a move back to the Red Alert level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan.

The network says non-urgent medical procedures at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre, Stella-Maris-de-Kent Hospital, Grand Falls General Hospital, Edmundston Regional Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin could be postponed and will be adjusted based on the capability of each facility we well as the spread of the virus within the community.

So far, the network says most appointments are still a go, and that patients will be contacted directly if postponing or rescheduling is required.

While visits were already prohibited when the province moved to the Orange Level, the Network says additional visiting restrictions in Red Level zones are being implemented.

Patients in Obstetric and Pediatrics units are permitted one designated visitor, while those in Palliative Care will be permitted two designated visitors.

Patients receiving medical assistance in dying are permitted two designated visitors, however only one at a time.

The Network says Emergency Departments remain open but just for those needing urgent care.

Those with non-urgent conditions are urged to see their family doctor or nurse practitioner, consult their community pharmacist, visit a walk-in clinic or call Tele-Care (811).