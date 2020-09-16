Vitalite Health Network warns of congestion at Dr. Georges Dumont Hospital

The Vitalite Health Network says to save the ER for emergencies.

The health authority says a high occupancy rate at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton since late August has resulted in congestion in the facility's Emergency Department.

It says the ER remains available for those needing urgent care, but urges those who don't to see their family doctor, nurse practitioner, visit a walk-in clinic, or call Tele-Care(811) instead.

In addition to a high occupancy rate, Vitalite says the facility also faces a staff shortage in several areas as well as a high number of elderly patents awaiting placement in nursing homes or special care homes.

The network says unusual delays can be expected at the ER for non-urgent cases.

