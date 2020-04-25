Vitalité issues new directives on use of surgical/procedure masks

Vitalité Health Network announced new directives on the continuous use of surgical/procedure masks by health care workers.

A release says these directives are issued in response to emerging evidence suggesting asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, or minimally symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19.

These new measures are aimed at preventing the transmission of the novel coronavirus between health care workers and patients.

Vitalité says all health care workers working in patient care areas who have direct/indirect contact with patients/visitors must wear a mask at all times and in all areas of their workplace when physical distancing requirements cannot be met and a physical barrier is not in place to prevent transmission of droplets.

The release states directives have also been issued for workers who do not work in patient care areas.

Ambulatory care and emergency department patients, along with visitors (where allowed) must also wear a mask continuously when present in one of Vitalité Health Network's service points.

The network says a surgical/procedure mask will be given to them at the entrance.