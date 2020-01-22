Volkswagen expected back in court to plead guilty to environment charges

German automaker Volkswagen is expected back in court in Toronto today to plead guilty to environment-related charges.

The company had wanted to enter a guilty plea to 60 charges last month but the case was delayed.

The offences relate to an international scandal in which the company cheated on emissions tests.

The federal government charged the auto giant with 58 infractions under the Environmental Protection Act.

Volkswagen also faces two counts of providing misleading information.

In court last month, defence lawyers said they intended to take responsibility, but the resolution was delayed while three people sought to make victim-impact statements and provide other input.