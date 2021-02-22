Volumes 2 & 3 of 2020 auditor general report to be released Tuesday

Auditor General of New Brunswick Kim Adair-MacPherson will release volumes II and III of her 2020 report on Tuesday.

Volume II will present performance audit reports of the Department of Health's Electronic Medical Records program, the debt challenges facing NB Power, and an update on the Nursing Home Planning and Aging Strategy from the Department of Social Development.

It also includes follow-ups on recommendations made in previous reports, while Volume III contains a financial audit report.

The documents are set to be released on the Auditor General's website at 10:00 a.m.

