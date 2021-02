2020 might have brought a pandemic and lockdowns to the world, but 2021 has brought a dragon to the Acadian Peninsula.

A Caraquet man and a team of volunteers recently put the finishing touches on a giant, full-colour snow sculpture of a dragon.

It stands about 15 feet tall, about 75 feet long and took nearly a week to complete.

The dragon's located on Lavigne Street in Caraquet.