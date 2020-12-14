Volunteers serve up 520 free turkey dinners in drive-thru fashion

It's never too early for Christmas dinner.

Evangel Pentecostal Church's Pastor Pam Bauer says volunteers handed out a whopping 520 free turkey dinners on Saturday.

With the plug pulled on several community activities due to COVID-19, Bauer says residents needed something festive to help kick off the holiday season.

The dinners were given out in a drive-thru fashion and were completely free.

Bauer says the church footed most of the bill and that there were donations from several local businesses.