Voters case ballots in municipal, heath authority, school district elections on Monday

Monday is municipal election day in most of the province.

The polls will be open from 10am to 8 tonight, where you can vote for mayors and other civic leaders, councillors, healthy authorities and school district positions.

There are three candidates for mayor of Bathurst, 14 for councillor.

Two candidates running for the mayor's seat in Beresford with seven candidates for councillor.

Six candidates running for council seats in Nigadoo, incumbent Charles Henri Doucet acclaimed as mayor.

In Petit-Rocher there are six candidates for council, three running for mayor.

And there are five candidates for councillor in Pointe-Verte, Maxime Lejeune is acclaimed mayor.

Nearly 60 thousand people in the province have already voted in advance polls.