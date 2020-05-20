Voting for SANB president now underway

Members of the New Brunswick Acadian Society are voting for a new president.

Members have until June 13th to decide whether Mathieu Caissie or Alexandre Cedric Doucet will succeed Robert Melanson.

May 24th is the deadline to become a member which is a requirement to cast a ballot.

Polls close on June 13th and the new president will be announced at the SANB's Annual General Meeting on June 23rd.

Elections for the board of directors will also take place at the AGM.