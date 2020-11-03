VP of Performance and Quality appointed interim CEO of Vitalite Health Network

The Vitalite Health Network has appointed an interim president and CEO.

The board named Vice-President of Performance and Quality Gisele Beaulieu to the role on Tuesday.

Beaulieu will remain acting CEO until November 13th and will carry out the duties of Gilles Lanteigne until his permanent successor is officially appointed.

Lanteigne announced in April he would not seek another term following nearly four decades in the health care field.

His contract expired in August.

