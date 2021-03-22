Wage increase for human service sector April 1st

Government says it is investing $12.4 million to fund wage increases for workers in the human services sector as of April 1st.

A release states $2.5 million is being put toward a $0.20/hour increase for home support workers, while $4.9 million is earmarked for a $0.50/hour raise for workers in special care homes.

Workers in community residences will receive a $0.75/hour increase, at a cost of $2.7 million, while family support and attendant care workers will get a $1.30/hour wage increase at a cost of $1.2 million and $1.1 million respectively.

Around 1,000 workers in 85 community residences in New Brunswick provide care and services to about 570 residents with disabilities.