Wait for 'high' before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

A public-health doctor is warning that people who've never smoked marijuana could be at the highest risk of overdosing on cannabis edibles, which are soon expected to be on store shelves across the country.

Doctor Lawrence Loh, in the School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, says anyone who's expecting a quick high could overdose on products such as cookies and brownies because food takes time for the body to absorb compared with smoking.

He says that means people could eat more than the marked dose of a product and end up with a racing heart, panic attacks and anxiety that sends them to the emergency room.

Loh has co-authored a commentary published today in the Canadian Medical Association Journal about the health risks of edibles, which Health Canada recommends should be consumed in a 10-milligram dose of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Regulations governing edibles, beverages, vapes and topical forms of cannabis came into effect last October, a year after Canada legalized fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds.

Most provinces have started selling cannabis edibles, with retail sales in Ontario starting today before products are available online next week.