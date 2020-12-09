'Walk 1km in my Shoes' event doubles fund-raising target

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't putting a damper on efforts to improve the lives of cancer patients in the Chaleur Region and Acadian Peninsula.

Organizers of the annual Roses Radiothon say its recent "Walk 1km in my Shoes" event doubled its target and raised over $44,700.

That's about a quarter of the radiophone target of $175,000.

The Roses Radiothon is scheduled to take place on April 30th.

The annual event has resulted in nearly $2.5 million being invested, over the years, in equipment to improve health care in the region over the years.