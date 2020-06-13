Walks planned across Maritimes in memory of Indigenous woman killed by police

Marches have been organized for cities across the Maritimes today in memory of a young Indigenous woman who was killed by police in northern New Brunswick last week.



Chantel Moore, 26, died after being shot by an officer on June 4.



Indigenous groups have planned healing walks to take place simultaneously in Edmundston, Fredericton and Moncton, N.B., as well as Halifax and Membertou, N.S.



The groups organizing the walks say they should be described as Ikatomone, meaning "let's guard.''



The main walk in Edmundston is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the site of the sacred fire in Moore's memory at the municipal garage on the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation.



It will proceed along a 1.2 kilometre route to the Edmundston Town Square opposite city hall.