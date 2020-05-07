Warning issued about airline passenger in New Brunswick was a mistake

Health officials in New Brunswick say a warning issued this week about a passenger with COVID-19 on a flight into Moncton was a mistake.



Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced Tuesday that someone on WestJet Flight 3456 on April 27 had tested positive and all passengers on the flight should self-isolate and report to their doctor if they develop symptoms.



However Russell says it has since been learned that the person had recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta before flying to New Brunswick and was no longer contagious.



She says no notice should have been issued about that passenger, and a review is being done to ensure such a mistake is not repeated.



New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the provincial total to 120 cases.



No cases are in hospital in New Brunswick and 118 cases are considered recovered.