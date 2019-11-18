Warrant issued for Bathurst man allegedly involved in assault, robbery on Acadian Peninsula

A warrant has been issued for a Bathurst man wanted in connection with a robbery and assault in Village Blanchard earlier this month.

30-year-old Ronald Albert Canuel is charged with robbery, breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

He is described as five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Canuel has tattoos on his face and neck and is known to drive a 2013 Mazda 3 with New Brunswick license plate JUE 952.

If you see Canuel, police say not to approach him and to immediately call 911.