Watchdog says some Microsoft Exchange servers in Canada affected by security gap

Canada's main cybersecurity watchdog is warning that organizations of all sizes need to protect themselves from a recently discovered vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange email servers.



The alert from the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security says it has received reports that some of the servers haven't been updated with software patches that close the security gap that was confirmed earlier this month.



The federal cyber agency says in its most recent alert that some systems within Canada have been compromised with malicious software because of the unpatched vulnerabilities.



The vulnerabilities, or security gaps, can be used to gain a foothold within an organization's network and become the entry point for the installation of programs that secretly send out information or demand ransoms.



The alert is the third from the Canadian Cyber Security Centre since early March, when Microsoft published several security updates for Exchange email servers.



Microsoft Exchange servers are widely used around the world to handle email for businesses and public sector organizations.