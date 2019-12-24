Water advisory issued for users of Minto industrial park water system

The province says residents of Industrial Park Road in Minto should not consumer their drinking water until test results indicate it is safe to do so.

Residents of the W.G. Bishop Nursing Home and staff and users of the Queens North Community Health Centre are also affected by the advisory.

"If residents outside the industrial park area notice a change in the quality of their well water such as odours or a change in the colour of their drinking water, they should contact the municipality and the Department of Health at 506-453-2830," said Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, regional medical officer of health.

Lamptey added Public Health officials, the Department of Environment and Local Government and the NBEMO are continuing to assess the situation to determine next steps.

The province is reminding residents to take precautions when heavy smoke affects air quality.

Infants, children, pregnant women, older adults, smokers and people with chronic heart or lung diseases should limit their exposure to the outdoor air by remaining indoors.

The Department of Health says minor smoke conditions do not typically cause health concerns in most healthy individuals, but if they become more severe, they can cause irritation of the eyes and throat along with shortness of breath.

Public Health officials also recommend that residents follow these guidelines if they can taste or smell smoke in the air:

- be aware of your symptoms;

- reduce levels of physical activity as necessary;

- continue sheltering indoors with windows closed;

- turn off air exchangers to avoid bringing outside air into the home;

A release says individuals with respiratory or existing cardiovascular conditions may be more likely to notice worsening of their symptoms, and Public Health advises them to take the precautions and steps they normally do when experiencing a worsening of symptoms.