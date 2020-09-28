WBNB launches 'Start Up Competition' for aspiring, current woman entrepreneurs



Women in Business New Brunswick has launched a new contest for aspiring and current women entrepreneurs in the province.

The WBNB's inaugural online 'Start Up Competition' will see individuals and teams pitch their business ideas on November 30th.

WBNB Director Katherine Lanteigne says the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to pivot in a changing economy.

Lanteigne says women who are considering starting a business, or who may have a new product or service they'd like to bring to market, will receive the opportunity to gain knowledge, guidance, and possibly win a 'nest egg' to assist them with the startup of their idea.

Applications are being accepted on the WBNB's website until October 9th.